By Brian Donnelly

THE Scottish energy giant behind the world’s largest offshore windfarm have announced a key partner.

Dogger Bank Windfarm owners Perth-based SSE Renewables and Equinor said Eni will join as a partner in the first two phases of the huge North Sea project.

Subject to regulatory and lender approvals, Italy-based energy firm Eni will enter the joint venture with a 20 per cent stake in Dogger Bank A and B, equivalent to 480MW across these two phases when the transaction is complete in early 2021.

The combined value of the equity consideration is £405 million, subject to adjustments for interest on closing, or £202.5m to both SSE Renewables and Norway-based Equinor for each 10% stake.

There is no change to the ownership of the third phase, Dogger Bank C, in which Scottish Hydroelectric owner SSE and Equinor each have a 50% stake.

Both SSE Renewables and Equinor will each retain 40% in Dogger Bank A and B, with SSE Renewables continuing to lead the development and construction of the overall windfarm, and Equinor retaining responsibility for operation for the windfarm’s life of around 35 years.

Steve Wilson, Dogger Bank windfarm project director, said: “With all Tier One contracts finalised, and a record £5.5 billion project financing announced last week, everything is now in place to deliver on the first two phases of this world-leading project. “The high level of interest we received from companies wanting to be part of the project demonstrates both the strength of the business case and the progress we’ve already made on the road to building the world’s largest offshore windfarm.”

Claudio Descalzi, chief executive of Eni, said it is “a great opportunity to gain further skills in the sector thanks to the collaboration with two of the industry’s leading companies”.

The first two phases are being constructed at the same time while the third is separate.