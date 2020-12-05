By Brian Donnelly

PAWPRINT, the eco tech start-up bidding to help individuals fight climate change, has smashed through its current crowdfund target, raising more than £700,000 from over 420 investors.

Investors include Gareth Williams, co-founder of Skyscanner, Darina Garland, co-founder of Ooni, and Tim Doubleday, finance chief at Burger King UK and chairman of Climate Action Leadership at Business in the Community.

Hosted by Crowdcube, the Edinburgh business originally sought to raise £400,000, but with two weeks still to go, the company has reached 175 per cent of this total.

Christian Arno, Pawprint founder and chief executive, said: “This is our second crowdfund this year and we are blown away by the support we have received, especially given what a challenging year 2020 has been for everyone. We at Pawprint believe that for a problem on the scale of climate change, the best way to tackle it is to unite and empower as many people as possible to play their part. Not only have we raised over £700,000 so far but we have hundreds of investors from all walks of life willing to back our mission.”

Investors hailed the business, which has created an online tool designed to help users to reduce their carbon impact.

Mr Williams said: “I hope for this investment to also be in our planet. A great team and now both a consumer and a business product. Pawprint could make a global positive difference.”

Ms Garland said: “I invested in Pawprint because I’m inspired by how they’re engaging people everywhere to tackle sustainability issues in realistic, actionable ways. We all have a role to play in saving the world, Pawprint have created a platform and tools that help people get started.” Mr Doubleday said: “Pawprint will help people understand what they can do about climate change and reduce their carbon footprints.”