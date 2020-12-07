THE owner of a popular Glasgow restaurant has declared Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement tomorrow on the restrictions facing hospitality businesses during the crucial festive trading period will be “the most influential decision” for the industry since the pandemic began.

Marco Giannasi, owner of the Battlefield Rest, highlighted huge challenges for hospitality businesses if the anticipated easing of tier-four measures prevailing in most of central Scotland only allows restaurants to open until 6pm with a ban on serving alcohol, even at lunchtime.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell on Brexit: Tories will accept any price for hard departure – others will be paying: Opinion

He told The Herald: “Those next 24 hours are going to be so important for the trade. Hopefully we have some hope of generating some very essential turnover for businesses to get by. These 24 hours are going to be very long, until tomorrow.”

Mr Giannasi said the Battlefield Rest, on Glasgow’s south side, would reopen to sit-in customers from Friday if there was a return to the previous tier-three measures of a 6pm curfew and no alcohol sales but highlighted the fact that this would be “for the respect of our customer support”.

He added: “Tier three is not a good scenario. It doesn’t make the business profitable enough to compensate for when the lockdown comes into place.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell on Brexit: Dominic Cummings has gone but this sad song remains the same: Opinion

Mr Giannasi declared: “I feel this announcement is going to be the most influential decision to the hospitality industry of the [whole] period of the pandemic.”

The restaurateur has noted previously that he has spent at least £20,000 in total on remodelling the kitchen to enable staff to social distance, on other coronavirus-related measures such as screens, sanitisers, and signage, and on ensuring retention of employees amid the crisis.

The number of covers has been reduced from 65 to 35 to enable social distancing.