A LONG-TERM vision to open a caravan park in Coldstream has moved a step closer to reality.

Berwickshire operator Chris Gregg, who has run Blackadder Holiday Park in Greenlaw for 25 years, has seen plans for a tourism development spanning caravans, luxury lodges, touring pitches and glamping accommodation approved by Scottish Borders Council.

The decision comes 23 years after Mr Gregg first opened discussions with local councillor Donald Moffat over re-establishing a caravan and camping site in the town.

Work on developing the 15-acre site is now expected to begin immediately, and it is hoped the first phase will be open to visitors on May 1.

Mr Gregg said: “Twenty-three years ago, I realised that one of Scotland’s most iconic towns did not have a caravan park. The vision of the Coldstream Community Action Plan meant that I was finally able to pursue this desire two years ago and I am absolutely thrilled that Coldstream Holiday Park was given the green light by Scottish Borders Council today.

“After carrying out lengthy research and marketing planning for the project, the opportunities are immense, not just for the business but for the whole town. I would like to thank local councillors, South of Scotland Enterprise and the people of Coldstream for their invaluable support. We look forward to building a vibrant 21st century business which will encourage many, many visitors to visit and return to this lovely and unique Border town.”

Councillor Moffat said: “As a councillor, I could see the benefit of re- establishing a caravan /campsite in Coldstream. This will be a legacy for future generations and will help our local economy for years to come and I would like to give my best wishes to Chris Gregg for having the faith to invest in our town.”