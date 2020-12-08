Exclusive

By Ian McConnell

A VETERAN restaurateur has flagged huge challenges in planning for crucial festive trading, highlighting lack of time to react to today’s revelations on restrictions that he believes constitute the “most influential decision” for hospitality since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Marco Giannasi, who founded the Battlefield Rest on Glasgow’s south side in 1994, spelled out the difficulties presented by short-notice announcements not only for the hospitality sector but also for suppliers.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will today reveal the restrictions facing hospitality businesses in various parts of Scotland during the key festive trading period. These will apply from Friday.

Mr Giannasi highlighted major challenges for hospitality businesses if the signalled end of tier-four measures prevailing in most of central Scotland only allows restaurants to open until 6pm, with a ban on serving alcohol even at lunchtime.

He said of today’s announcement by Ms Sturgeon: “I feel this announcement is going to be the most influential decision to the hospitality industry of the [whole] period of the pandemic.”

Mr Giannasi, who owns and runs the Battlefield Rest with his wife Yellena, noted that normally the restaurant would place pre-orders for turkey and for ingredients for other speciality festive dishes with suppliers months in advance, given the volumes.

He added: “This time it is 48 hours.”

Mr Giannasi also highlighted difficulties in planning menus given he would only find out today whether or not it would be possible to offer an evening as well as a lunchtime service following the restaurant’s planned reopening to sit-in diners from Friday.

He said: “You can’t even…plan a menu because you don’t know how long you can trade with this menu. Is it going to be the evening as well?”

Mr Giannasi added: “It is completely uncertain territory. You have so much short notice. It is impossible to [see] round.”

He also underlined challenges in arranging staff rotas, given the short notice of the restrictions under which the restaurant would be reopening.

Mr Giannasi said: “We are all on stand-by. Staff [are] sitting there like sitting ducks and you cannot really plan and forecast and cost – what is going to be the cost at the end of the day?”

He noted suppliers “don’t know what stock they have to carry”.

Flagging high sales volumes for Prosecco and other celebratory drinks in normal festive seasons, he said of the current uncertainty for suppliers on this front: “Maybe it will be dead stock because they are not able to sell it to us.”

Looking ahead to today’s announcement on tier ratings for Scotland’s local authority areas, Mr Giannasi told The Herald yesterday afternoon: “Those next 24 hours are going to be so important for the trade. Hopefully we have some hope of generating some very essential turnover for businesses to get by. These 24 hours are going to be very long.”

Ms Sturgeon has confirmed the 11 local authority areas placed under tier-four lockdown measures from November 20 to suppress the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus will move out of this toughest restriction category, which has closed restaurants to sit-in diners and shut non-essential shops and gyms, from Friday. She will reveal today the tiers in which these areas will be placed when they emerge from the tier-four lockdown.

Mr Giannasi, who highlighted the importance even in normal times to restaurants of making profits in December to make up for the generally quiet period early in the new year, said: “Tier three is not a good scenario. It doesn’t make the business profitable enough to compensate for when the lockdown comes into place. If it is tier two, it is going to be a little bit of relief.”

He added: “We don’t know if we go back to tier three, does it mean we are going back to closing at 6 o’clock again?

“Are we allowed alcohol sale or is this still a penalty we have to pay to abide by the rules of the government?”

He believes options for the Scottish Government could include allowing the sale of alcoholic drinks during “restricted hours”, or possibly a ban on sales of spirits, although he said of customers: “They are not going to go off their box.”

Expressing worries over another lockdown in January, and declaring this would be “really difficult to keep coping with” for the sector, Mr Giannasi said: “January usually is a bad month so most restaurants have the possibility in December to kind of increase their sales to get by in January.”

Although noting the Battlefield Rest had sufficient reserves to get it through until “better times”, Mr Giannasi warned there was a “strong possibility that a lot of businesses will not survive”.

While declaring the Battlefield Rest, which employs 16 people, would reopen to sit-in customers from Friday if there was a return to the previous tier-three measures of a 6pm closing time and no alcohol sales, Mr Giannasi emphasised this would be “for the respect of our customer support”.

Flagging the boost provided to his morale by customers, he said: “It is unbelievable the amount of people that are really behind us.”

He has noted previously that he has spent at least £20,000 in total on remodelling the kitchen to enable staff to social distance, on other coronavirus-related measures such as screens, sanitisers, and signage, and on ensuring retention of employees amid the crisis. The number of covers has been reduced from 65 to 35 to enable social distancing.

Mr Giannasi, who has opened the Battlefield Rest for takeaways on Fridays and Saturdays during the latest lockdown and is using the UK Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme to enable him to keep on staff amid the restrictions, said: “I still don’t understand why we are being penalised for controlling the virus. Where is the proof that the restaurants are one of the high-risk [sectors] in all of this?

“Supermarkets are raking in millions. Even garden centres – they are open.”

He added: “There is a massive amount of people that are going to go out on Friday and desperate to go out and enjoy themselves but how nobody knows.”