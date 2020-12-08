THE head of the University of Strathclyde's Fraser of Allander Institute, Graeme Roy, is leaving to join the University of Glasgow as dean of external engagement in the college of social sciences.
Sara Carter, Vice-Principal and head of the college of social sciences, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Graeme Roy. Professor Roy brings considerable expertise in the field of policy and the economy to his new role,
“Alongside continuing his analysis of the economy and economic policy in Scotland, he will play a major leadership role in working to enhance the visibility and impact of the University and its research in social sciences.
“Professor Roy will be working with our partners in Glasgow and beyond to support the city’s ambitions to be a leading and vibrant centre of enterprise and productivity.”
Professor Roy, who takes up his new post on March 1, 2021, said: “I am delighted to be joining the University of Glasgow and to be taking on this exciting new role.
“Social scientists have a crucial role to play in helping us find solutions to the key challenges and opportunities that our economy and society face in the years ahead – whether that be the recovery from Covid-19, climate change or how best to tackle inequality and improve wellbeing. I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the University to take forward an exciting new agenda for external engagement within the college."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.