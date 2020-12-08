A Scottish entrepreneur has moved to buy a brand of garden rooms for use as work-from-home offices or extra living space.

Eddie Black, managing director of solutions business Eco, and Darren Cardwell, managing director of lifts design experts Axess 2, have joined forces to form Eco Axess and have completed a deal to buy the YouKube brand and its original design from Costin Group for an undisclosed sum.

It comes after the Covid-19 pandemic prompted pressure on space, with people often needing to work from home, as well trying to find room for their leisure activities.

YouKube is described as a solution which can be adapted as an office, children’s playroom, gym, studio, sauna or other use at a fraction of the cost of adding an extension to a house, and usually doesn’t need planning permission.

READ MORE: Battlefield Rest owner Marco Giannasi on Nicola Sturgeon's announcement

Eco Axess will look to maximise its knowledge and expertise in the sector to grow YouKube’s business across the UK by creating diverse bespoke offerings and reach different markets with an enhanced quality product.

Eco already serves the whole of the UK from its bases in Scotland and Cumbria, with Axess 2 also operating nationwide from its headquarters in Lancashire.

Eco, which is building its own state-of-the art HQ in Annan due to open early in the New Year, operates across a range of sectors to deliver multiple products and services for commercial, industrial, public sector and residential customers.

The family-owned group, which employs more than 50 people, has also received praise for the way it has adapted to the pandemic to provide rapid response solutions for industry and the medical sector.

Among its services it offers design and build solutions, communications and IT solutions, and dry ice manufacture and supply - the latter vital for the transportation and storage of any Covid-19 vaccine.

Eco also owns Ghyll House design and upholstery which supplies a range of customers with bespoke interiors solutions in both residential and commercial markets, including the hospitality industry and health sector. Mr Black said: “This is a really exciting opportunity. It’s great to team up with Darren and maximise the knowledge, experience, expertise and contacts of both businesses.

“Darren and I have both continued to take a proactive approach to business during the pandemic.

“We both have a positive can-do attitude of how we can increase the range of quality, cost-effective solutions which we are able to offer customers.

“YouKube is a perfect fit for the solutions which we both provide. It has the potential to really help people in their work, business and home lives.

“The sky’s the limit as to what YouKube can be used for. We can provide a bespoke fit out for a client or business’ needs.”

Axess 2, based in Clitheroe, are manufacturers, designers and suppliers of passenger lifts, bespoke lifts and specialist products for "people movement" and goods/service transport. Axess 2 are familiar with the home design market, with multiple projects completed for Grand Designs and The Restoration Man.

Mr Cardwell said: “YouKube is a business with enormous potential and we are looking forward to using the wealth of experience and talent which exists across both companies to take the business to the next level.”

Eco Axess will be based in multiple locations, utilising both companies’ facilities and expertise.

Professor Graeme Roy. By Gordon Terris.

Graeme Roy, head of University of Strathclyde Fraser of Allander Institute, leaves for University of Glasgow

The head of the University of Strathclyde's Fraser of Allander Institute, Graeme Roy, is leaving to join the University of Glasgow as dean of external engagement in the college of social sciences.

READ MORE: Sara Carter, Vice-Principal and head of the college of social sciences, said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Graeme Roy. Professor Roy brings considerable expertise in the field of policy and the economy to his new role."

Opinion

Colin Borland: High street needs you now more than ever

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/