Juniper Residential, the new age-exclusive living brand of the Cruden Group, has officially unveiled two new developments in Scone and Kinross, comprising 92 properties for over-55s.

The two developments mark the first of several in the pipeline for the new company, ithe company said.

The launch of the Juniper Residential brand and diversification into exclusive age living is part of the Cruden Group’s plan for growth and comes at a time of "chronic undersupply of housing in the retirement market".

Statistics indicate that there will be 240,000 more people of pensionable age in Scotland over the next 25 years, according to National Records of Scotland.

This is an increase of 23.2% from 2018 (increase from 19% of the population to 23%), and significant shortages of suitable accommodation are anticipated.

Hazel Davies, Juniper sales and marketing director, said, “We are proud to be providing an important contribution to retirement housing in Scone and Kinross, particularly given the anticipated demand for age-exclusive living in the coming years.”

The Earlsgate development in Scone at the site of the former Wheel Inn, will comprise a mix of 51 one and two-bedroom apartments, with superb facilities for socialising, including three communal lounges, landscaped gardens and a hotel-style guest suite for visitors.

In Kinross, Muirwood Gardens is a 41-unit development on the site of the former Windlestrae Hotel that will comprise a mix of 33 bungalows and villas, and eight cottage flats. The development also features a communal resident’s club lounge and luxury guest suite for visitors.

Construction is well under way at both sites, with sales launching in January 2021 and the first new homes anticipated to be complete by Summer 2021.

Juniper Residential will be highlighting its two age-exclusive housing developments to the local communities on Thursday, December 10 with a series of webinars.

Ms Davies will share information about the schemes, their respective construction programmes and the planned sales launches.

Ms Davies said: "These are significant and exciting developments for Scone and Kinross, and we are looking forward to sharing our vision for quality age-exclusive living for over 55s with the local community. We encourage all those who are interested to register now and join us at the webinars on December 10.”

