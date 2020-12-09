The owner of a landmark Glasgow restaurant has expressed astonishment that his business can only open until 6pm and is unable to serve alcohol in the key festive trading period, while “mega stores” are open.
Marco Giannasi, which founded the Battlefield Rest in 1994, had in an interview with The Herald earlier this week made the case for restaurants such as his to be able to serve alcohol at least during “restricted hours”, within the tier-system regulations.
And he had expressed hopes that restaurants in Glasgow moving out of tier-four restrictions might be able to trade beyond 6pm when they reopened to sit-in diners to enable them to generate much-needed turnover over the key festive trading period.
Responding to Glasgow’s move from tier-four lockdown to tier-three restrictions which are unchanged from those prevailing prior to November 20 for restaurants, announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, Mr Giannasi tweeted last night: “I am absolutely speechless to hear today the announcement of us in the Restaurant trade not able to have a licence and having to close at 6pm.We are losing the plot here while mega stores and the rest of business capitalise the moment.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment