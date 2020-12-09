A new eaterie from the owner of Glasgow’s Locker 1012 café and coffee shop has been launched in the city.

Following an £80,000 investment and four-month refurbishment, Dovile Newton has now opened the doors to Locker Hyndland – a café, bistro and bakery – in the west end of the city, described as "an exciting new brunch spot".

She has appointed David Hetherington, an award-winning chef and former MasterChef: The Professionals contestant, to head up the kitchen.

Mr Hetherington will be serving breakfast favourites, lunch dishes, delicious breads, pastries and cakes and coffee seven days a week. Ingredients will be locally sourced and everything will be freshly made in-house every day.

Locker Hyndland will also be open for an evening bistro service three nights a week to showcase some of the fantastic local produce on offer and bakery products made in-house. Like its sister venue, Locker 1012, the café is dog friendly and will be available on Just Eat in the coming weeks.

First inspired by the London brunch scene, Ms Newton launched Locker 1012 two years ago which was hugely well received for its aesthetically pleasing, Instagram-worthy interiors and dishes. She hopes this success will continue with the opening of Locker Hyndland, which was inspired by her travels to Venice and California.

The café and bakery will be creating a total of 12 new jobs in the city.

She said: “We’ve already been welcomed into the neighbourhood as we were preparing to open. People have been waving in the window to us and asking questions about our menu, pointing to our scones as we got the place ready and telling us they can’t wait.

“It’s exciting to have David on board to take the food offering to the next level. We love his food and have followed his career since he was head chef at The Finnieston in 2017. Together we’re creating a balance of what people are used to while still responding to different trends.

“We look forward to welcoming our first sit-in customers, dependent on government restrictions, from Saturday 12th December.”

Mr Hetherington said: “After speaking with Dovile, her vision for Locker Hyndland really pricked up my ears. The already successful Locker 1012 was the base and she really wanted to push the mark on what we could provide.

“Locker Hyndland has had no expense spared and has utilised an inordinate amount of space for a Glasgow café to provide me with what’s needed to cater to the next level. It has been a very straightforward transition thanks to the forward-thinking nature of Dovile and the team.

“From all of our own breads and cakes, to different breakfasts of beetroot and gin cured salmon, to quinoa and almond porridge and the classic Japanese style pancakes loaded with toppings. We can’t wait to see you all.”

Locker Hyndland is located at 29 Clarence Drive. It is open for business from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday. The venue is currently only offering takeaway but is now open for bookings from Saturday December 12 onwards. Dates and times for evening bistro bookings is to be confirmed following Scottish Government restrictions.

