GRANT support for the hospitality sector unveiled today by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes have been slammed as a “Christmas cracker joke”.
Ms Forbes has announced additional one-off payments of £2,000 or £3,000 to help hospitality businesses deal with the traditional January dip in trade. The value of grants will depend on a premises' rateable value.
However, pub industry body the Scottish Licensed Trade Association said the level of funding is derisory.
Managing director Colin Wilkinson said: “The announcement of additional one-off payments of either £2,000 or £3,000 – dependent on rateable value – to hospitality businesses in January to ‘help’ them deal with the traditional post-Christmas dip in demand is as bad as hearing a Christmas cracker joke.
“The industry keeps being told by Government that our concerns are being listened to but this announcement confirms the Government needs to get a serious grip on the reality of the cataclysmic devastation facing the licensed hospitality sector and those that it employs.”
He added: "The Finance Secretary’s ‘Christmas gift’ of £2,000 or £3,000, although we will have to wait until January to get it, will at least help pay some of the recent extra lockdown costs incurred by many of Scotland’s pubs and bars – so the one-off grant has gone even before we get it."
