A huge development including homes and commercial space has been approved for the Scottish capital.

The development management sub committee of the City of Edinburgh Council has granted planning consent for the residential-led planning application for the land to the south of Edinburgh Park.

The detailed planning approval is for over 43,000 sqm of commercial space including a significant commercial hub and public square at Edinburgh Park railway station, and 1,737 predominantly flatted residential units in a combination of private residential, build-to-rent and affordable homes.

It includes 25% affordable housing, 170 bedroom apartment hotel, and an emphasis on sustainable transport with low levels of car parking.

There will also be "high quality" public realm including a large public park, play areas and gardens.

Tony Hordon, Managing Director of Parabola said: "We are delighted to reach this key milestone in the development of Edinburgh Park to create a zero carbon, sustainable, vibrant new quarter of our city.

"At the heart of this application, one of the largest and most detailed considered by the council in the past decade, is our commitment to create a new community which provides a variety of high quality homes to meet the growing needs of the city including a vital element of affordable accommodation.

"The residential component will complement the range of other uses to create a new urban quarter of the city creating an exemplar with a commitment to wellbeing at its core."

“We are pleased that councillors have supported the planning officers of the city council who have worked so diligently on this extensive planning application during these unprecedented times. Parabola considers the approach by our team and the city council to be a model of cooperation and shared learning.

He aded: "This news comes in the same week that we are able confirm that our first speculative office building at Edinburgh Park, 1 New Park Square, is about to be ‘topped out’ in a virtual ceremony in the coming days. Interest in 1 New Park Square is exceptional and we are delighted that we can advance with the residential aspect of our plans and deliver an exceptional new quarter of the city.”

Peter Millican, founder and chairman of Parabola, said: “This is another great step forward in creating a unique quarter for the City of Edinburgh. Parabola is pleased that we continue to deliver a place to work, live and relax; at Edinburgh Park that will be an important element in building back a better city.

"This has been some 6 years in the making and therefore such a wonderful milestone and reflection of the work the team has delivered over this period.”

Sunday is now the deadline.

Brexit: 'Finality' of Sunday deadline for trade talks despite 'large gaps'





Post-Brexit trade deal talks are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said.

QTS take on more than 50 new staff

QTS Group, the rail maintenance firm founded by Scots entrepreneur Alan McLeish, has recruited more than 50 employees at its Strathaven headquarters since June.

READ MORE: The hires, which helped swell the QTS team across the UK to more than 500, were sparked by growing demand for the company’s services throughout the pandemic, in areas such as rail engineering, infrastructure and training.

