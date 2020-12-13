Two Glasgow restaurateurs this week shone a light on difficulties faced amid growing frustration within the hospitality industry over the city’s latest lockdown restrictions.

Alan Tomkins, who has run outlets in the city for nearly four decades, is incredulous as to why restaurants will be forced to close at 6pm when no limits have been placed on the hours their retail counterparts can open.

Glasgow moved up from tier four into tier three of Scotland's lockdown system on Friday, allowing hospitality outlets to welcome customers indoors for the purchase of meals and non-alcoholic drinks. Hospitality premises in tier three must close by 6pm.

The owner of another popular Glasgow restaurant this week declared Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on restrictions facing hospitality businesses during the crucial festive trading period as “the most influential decision” for the industry since the pandemic began.

Marco Giannasi, owner of the Battlefield Rest, highlighted huge challenges for hospitality businesses.

Reaction: ‘Speechless’ restaurant owner responds to Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement

The owner of a landmark Glasgow restaurant has expressed astonishment that his business can only open until 6pm and is unable to serve alcohol in the key festive trading period, while “mega stores” are open.

Marco Giannasi, who founded the Battlefield Rest in 1994, had in an interview with The Herald earlier this week made the case for restaurants such as his to be able to serve alcohol at least during "restricted hours", within the tier-system regulations.

Battlefield Rest owner Marco Giannasi says restaurants being ‘brushed aside’ in rule-setting

A Glasgow restaurateur has flagged his belief the sector is being “brushed aside” amid the coronavirus pandemic, expressing astonishment businesses such as his can only trade until 6pm in the crucial festive period, while “mega stores” are open.

Marco Giannasi, who founded the landmark Battlefield Rest on Glasgow's south side in 1994, told The Herald that restaurateurs do not understand why they are facing such tough restrictions.

Professor Graeme Roy. Picture by Gordon Terris.

University of Glasgow recruits Graeme Roy. Mairi Spowage to take over as head of Fraser of Allander

The head of the University of Strathclyde’s Fraser of Allander Institute, Graeme Roy, is leaving to join the University of Glasgow as dean of external engagement in the college of social sciences.

Mairi Spowage, deputy director of Fraser of Allander, will become interim director of the think-tank from March 1 next year, when Mr Roy takes up his new post at the University of Glasgow. Mr Roy's move comes hard on the heels of the University of Glasgow's appointment of former Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Danny Blanchflower as a visiting professor.

Mike Ashley swoops for Debenhams in eleventh-hour bid

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has resurrected its interest in the stricken Debenhams business, entering eleventh-hour talks to buy the UK department store chain after a potential rescue deal with JD Sports fell through last week.

Frasers Group confirmed that it is in negotiations with administrators regarding a potential rescue transaction for Debenhams' UK operations but cautioned that speed is of the essence.

The company has entered administration.

BiFab fiasco: Scottish Government told to delay contracts

MSPS have called for wind turbine contracts to be put on hold after it emerged that officials cannot insist companies guarantee a set amount of the supply chain work to Scottish firms.

The Scottish Government has been told to put a moratorium on new offshore wind contracts until officials can resolve the situation, described as being "in the hands of these developers to give us some of the crumbs".

Ian McConnell: Brexit farce is excruciating to view but this is UK’s sad reality: Opinion

Scott Wright: Who should get millions paid back by profitable supermarkets?

Kristy Dorsey: Bosses fail to lead by example in the 'luxury' of mental health

Monday Interview: Hotel firm preparing for life beyond coronavirus crisis

SME Focus: Lanarkshire meals producer makes impact amid coronavirus crisis

