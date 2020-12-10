Some of the biggest names in Scottish hospitality are linking up for the first time to help leading independent restaurants, bars and hotels through a bleak winter of curfews, closed doors and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Taste Edinburgh campaign is being backed by Michelin-star chefs, Tom Kitchin and Martin Wishart, as well as James Thomson from Prestonfield House Hotel and The Witchery, Carina Contini from Contini George Street, the Scottish Cafe & Restaurant and Cannonball Restaurant on Castlehill, and Nic Wood from the Signature Group, which includes Cold Town House in The Grassmarket and Kyloe Restaurant & Grill in the West End.

The Broughton and Fhior on Broughton Street, 21212 on Royal Terrace, Timberyard on Lady Lawson Street, Civerinos on Hunter Square and Forrest Road and Fingal in Leith also feature in the campaign.

After a catastrophic year for the hospitality industry, Taste Edinburgh aims to spread some much-needed festive cheer by encouraging people to give the gift of authentic Scottish hospitality this Christmas and support the capital’s well-loved independent and family-run restaurants, bars and hotels when they need it most.

The Scottish capital’s independent restauranteurs and chefs are urging people to buy online gift vouchers from their favourite Edinburgh restaurant, bar or hotel as the perfect Christmas gift for family and friends to use as soon as lockdown measures have been eased in early 2021.

The campaign has been devised and coordinated by Edinburgh’s Taste Communications.

Mr Kitchin said: “Supporting Scottish hospitality has never been as important as it is this year.

"Buying a hospitality gift voucher is a contribution which makes a difference to not only a restaurant and its team but to the whole supply chain of fishmongers, butchers, veg growers, florists, taxi drivers and so many others. Helping your local hospitality business means supporting many people and their livelihoods. Any contribution is welcome and appreciated.''

Mr Wishart said: “After 21 years of cooking and offering a Michelin experience to Edinburgh and all its visitors, I have certainly missed in 2020: the buzz and community feel a restaurant has. Please support your restaurants!

“Remember that by buying a voucher you will not only support the restaurants but also the whole hospitality chain from our lovely food suppliers, wine and drink providers, taxi drivers, florists, laundry and cleaning services and so many more. It is our desire to bring back good food, happiness and something to look forward in 2021.”

Ms Contini said: “A voucher is a wonderful purchase for our independent restaurant community. We so very much appreciate all your support you have given us in a very difficult year and look forward to sharing happy times ahead."

Mr Thomson said: “Whilst we may not be able to gather in the same way with friends and family in our hospitality venues at the moment, we can all look forward to spending much happier times together in the future once restrictions permit."

The Kitchin & Scran & Scallie, Restaurant Martin Wishart, Contini Restaurants, Thee Witchery and Prestonfield House Hotel, Signature Pub Group, The Broughton & The Westroom, Fhior, Civerinos, Fingal, 21212 and Timberyard are taking part.

Gift vouchers can be purchased through each venue’s website or through the Taste Edinburgh campaign page.

Christmas dinner and Hogmanay home deliveries are also being offered by Contini Restaurants, Signature Group’s McLaren’s on the Corner and Kyloe, 21212, and Scran and Scallie.

