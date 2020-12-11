By Brian Donnelly
SMALL and medium sized Scottish businesses are being given the opportunity to win exposure to a global audience of over 800 investors, academics, entrepreneurs and innovators.
The CAN DO Innovation Summit is being held virtually on February 3 as a headline event of the VentureFest Scotland festival of innovation.
The event is designed to help SMEs adopt new technologies, build progressive working cultures and access the right support to enable innovation-led recovery and growth.
The competition will provide a select number of SMEs with the chance to win a slot on the virtual SME stage, where the best examples of innovation from SMEs across Scotland will be allocated five-minutes to showcase their business to the international audience. Winners will also win support from Scottish Enterprise.
To be in with the chance of securing a slot, entrants must submit a 30 to 90 second film by midnight on December 17, demonstrating how their business is driving innovation.
Dr Laura Bell, of the CAN DO Innovation Summit, said: "For the best chance keep in mind this year’s key themes; Journey to a Sustainable Future, Recovery and Resilience, Workplace Innovation, Advance Manufacturing and Digitisation and MedTech and Health Innovation."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.