By Scott Wright

A PROMINENT Glasgow restaurateur has added his voice to the growing frustration within the hospitality industry over the city’s latest lockdown restrictions.

Alan Tomkins, who has run outlets in the city for nearly four decades, is incredulous as to why restaurants will be forced to close at 6pm when no limits have been placed on the hours their retail counterparts can open.

Glasgow moves up from tier four into tier three of Scotland’s lockdown system today, allowing hospitality outlets to welcome customers indoors for the purchase of meals and non-alcoholic drinks. Hospitality premises in tier three must close by 6pm.

Mr Tomkins said no explanation has been offered to make clear why restaurants cannot be allowed trade later into the evening, especially given they are not allowed to sell alcohol, while at the same time non-essential shops can open into late in the evening as Christmas approaches.

The veteran restaurateur, who relaunched city institution Urban Bar & Brasserie as Ralph and Finns following a £600,000 investment last month, said he would like to see the evidence suggesting that the risk of transmission in unlicensed restaurants would be higher than in shops.

His comments build on the anger that has been mounting in the hospitality industry across the UK in recent days, as images of busy Christmas markets showing crowds of people in towns contrast with the heavily-restricted conditions restaurants and bars must adhere to.

Clothing retailer Primark will today commence a marathon trading session which will see it open its doors for 36 consecutive hours.

“I would just like to ask a question,” Mr Tomkins said. “How do you come to these conclusions? Why are we not being treated in the same way as shops?

“I don’t understand. I just wish someone would tell me why.”

Mr Tomkins, who has owned the popular city centre venues Blue Bar and Vroni’s for many years, is calling on ministers to extend the permitted trading hours until 8pm in the evening. By being granted two extra hours, restaurants would be able to run two sittings instead of one, and allow people to enjoy a meal after completing their Christmas shopping.

Mr Tomkins declared: “Let us trade for another couple of hours.”

As things currently stand, Mr Tomkins said he plans to open two of his outlets from today, Ralph and Finns and Ollie’s, a café in the Pollokshields area. But with a forced closure of 6pm their trading prospects are limited.

“I am going to open two places, Ralph and Finns and Ollie’s,” he said. “It will be busy-ish, but it is not really viable. If we were given an extra two hours it would give us a second sitting.”

Mr Tomkins told The Herald his frustration is shared by colleagues across the industry. “I’m sure I speak for many restaurateurs,” he said, as well as customers, who are struggling to keep up with the rules. “No one seems to understand why restaurants are closed when the supermarkets are open,” he added.

Mr Tomkins’ concerns come hard on the heels of comments from fellow city restaurateur Marco Giannasi, owner of the Battlefield Rest on the south side, who told The Herald this week that the concerns of the hospitality industry are being “brushed aside”. Mr Giannasi said being able to trade until 8pm would offer the industry a “lifeline”.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Licensed Trade Association has expressed anger over the level of grants offered by Scottish ministers to support pubs in the New Year. “The announcement of additional one-off payments of either £2,000 or £3,000 – dependent on rateable value – to hospitality businesses in January to ‘help’ them deal with the traditional post-Christmas dip in demand is as bad as hearing a Christmas cracker joke,” said SLTA managing director Colin Wilkinson.