AMAZON has moved to burnish its green credentials by hailing a deal it has struck to buy power that will be generated by a Lanarkshire windfarm.

The online retail giant has agreed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) regarding the Kennoxhead windfarm, which it said was the largest deal of its kind in the UK.

The 35-turbine wind farm is expected to be able to generate enough electricity to power around 125,000 homes.

The deal with Amazon should help underpin the profitability of Kennoxhead, which is being developed by private equity investors.

Amazon yesterday announced support for 26 renewable energy projects around the world in a development which the company said reflected its commitment to helping to fight climate change.

The company said the 26 projects made it the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy.

It noted: “These projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers that support millions of customers globally. They will also help advance Amazon’s goal to be net-zero carbon emissions across its business by 2040.”

In October last year Amazon concluded a CPPA with ScottishPower in respect of a windfarm on the Kintyre peninsula.

ScottishPower struck a similar agreement with Tesco covering output from a windfarm in Caithness.

The company said at the time that the agreements covered the first UK onshore wind projects it would develop without a government-backed contract regarding the sale of electricity.

Kennoxhead is being developed by the UK arm of the Brookfield Renewable Partners investment business.

On the development’s website it says that Brookield UK is preparing for the construction of a new subsidy-free windfarm, near the village of Glespin in former coal mining country.

Amazon said the windfarm will be completed in two phases in 2022 and 2024.