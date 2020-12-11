Telecoms firm EE has partnered with the Scottish Government and the Home Office to bring 4G to some of Scotland’s most rural locations for the first time.

Strathconon, Blairmore and Reawick have been connected to 4G, with a further 32 locations across rural Scotland to follow.

These sites are all part of the Scottish Government's £25 million Scottish 4G Infill programme (S4GI) which is delivering 4G infrastructure and services in so-called "not-spots" in rural Scotland, providing 4G connectivity to areas which previously had no coverage.

Delivered by the S4GI programme and connected as part of EE’s Emergency Service Network partnership with the Home Office, the new sites will provide vital connectivity in some of Scotland’s most rural areas.

Scottish Emergency Services and Mountain Rescue will be able to access a reliable 4G mobile service for the first time, as well as residents, visitors and businesses.

Little Mill (Highland) is the next location due to benefit from 4G, with more across the Highlands and Islands, Aberdeenshire, Morayshire, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders set to be connected in the next six months.

Strathconon is one of the most recent sites to be switched on, providing vital connectivity to ambulance, police, fire and mountain rescue emergency services, as well as the local community.

For resident John Turner, who also lets a holiday cottage in Strathconon, 4G has transformed both his home and working life.

He said: “Improved mobile connectivity has made such a difference to myself, my wife and the local community. Thanks to the S4GI programme we can now connect to faster reliable speeds, which is crucial during the current pandemic.

"Like many people living in Strathconon and the surrounding area, I work from home and now I’m able to take part in online meetings without experiencing time lags and colleagues talking over each other due to the poor connection.”

Strathconon. Picture: Scottish Futures Trust.

By the summer of 2023, the Scottish Government’s S4GI programme is anticipated to deliver up to 40 masts, including the Emergency Service Network roll-out. In Strathconon, 69 homes and businesses are now receiving mobile coverage from this network.

Paul Wheelhouse, Scotland’s Connectivity Minister, said: “It’s great that local communities and Scotland’s emergency services will benefit from improved mobile coverage, and my thanks go to our partners including EE for their work in making this happen. The Scottish Government’s £25 million S4GI programme in extending the 4G coverage to 40 not spots across Scotland from the Highlands and Islands to Ettrick in the Scottish Borders, also is enabling the Emergency Services Network to reach more rural places than ever before, ensuring more people keep connected and remain safe.

“We are currently dealing with a global health emergency, and during this, digital connectivity is crucial in ensuring Scotland’s social and economic recovery. With the S4GI roll-out providing local residents and businesses with mobile connectivity for the first time, this network will help future-proof the health and livelihoods of local rural communities.”

Richard Harrap, managing director of ESN, at EE, said: “These 35 sites delivered by the S4GI programme add to the portfolio of over 600 new sites we have built in rural areas across Great Britain. This portfolio represents a great opportunity for other operators to share our infrastructure and increase coverage availability for everyone.”

Martyn Cheyne, WHP strategic development director, said: “We, at WHP, also welcome other operators to share these sites to reduce the amount of infrastructure in the landscape, increasing coverage and choice for everyone.”

The Port of Grangemouth, which handles more than 155,000 containers and £6 billion worth of goods a year, said the investment would significantly scale up and modernise its current rail capacity.

