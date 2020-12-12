By Ian McConnell

DEFENCE engineering company Babcock has awarded a £31.5 million contract to develop a new assembly hall at its Rosyth site to Scottish group Robertson Construction.

Babcock, which employs about 1,500 people at Rosyth, said the assembly hall would be used initially for the Type 31 general purpose frigate programme, declaring that it will provide “a modern, future-ready facility designed to assemble two vessels side by side.” It added: “Free from weather disruption, the facility will enable productivity gains due to improved access and digital connectivity. “

The company noted advancements inside the assembly hall would include the use of handheld devices that would “underpin the efficient flow of materials with lean thinking applied to all aspects of the build and operations”. It noted it had placed an order with Finnish company PEMA for “welding and production panel lines to support the automation of shipbuilding”.

Babcock said the assembly hall development project would support around 100 jobs “locally in Scotland” and a further 100 positions “nationally throughout the supply chain”.

John Howie, chief corporate affairs officer at Babcock, said: “The Type 31 programme is re-energising the UK’s maritime capability through innovative, next-generation, UK ship design and build. The infrastructure investment under way at Rosyth builds on our...heritage, experience and engineering insight, delivering a very real step-change in capacity and capability for modern UK shipbuilding.

“It’s great to see the progress being made across the programme as we invest in new infrastructure and technologies to support the build phase of these fantastic new frigates. I know the team are looking forward to working closely with Robertson Construction on the development of the new assembly hall and with PEMA on the installation of the panel lines.”