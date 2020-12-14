A Scottish craft brewer has launched what it claims is the country’s first alcohol-free dark ale.

Named after a Scottish word for "quiet", Wheesht is a 0.0% vol dark ruby ale created by the innovative team of brewers at Harviestoun Brewery, based in Alva near Stirling.

It is described as "rich with aromas of roasted chocolate, sweet biscuit and dried fruit".

Wheesht is available to buy direct from Harviestoun’s online shop in cases of 12 and 24 bottles, including UK-wide next-day delivery.

Wheesht is also available to buy from selected Sainsbury’s stores across Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Stirling, Livingston, Irvine, Prestwick, Hawick, Strathaven, Linlithgow, Kelso, East Kilbride, Hamilton, Kirkaldy and Aberdeenshire.

Stuart Cail, who has been Master Brewer at Harviestoun Brewery for over 20 years, said: “Wheesht was a real challenge for the brew team as it’s like nothing they have brewed before.

“We wanted to create a non-alcohol beer that was full of flavour and aroma. It has taken us a while to perfect, but it is worth the wait. Now we’re encouraging people to take the ‘Dry January’ challenge with the country’s first alcohol-free dark ale.

“Roasted malt and oats create a really nice background that give body and hints of sweet dried fruit. This is complimented by the fruity, spicy aromas from the hops.”

