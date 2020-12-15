By Brian Donnelly

MENZIES Distribution has announced the acquisition of national logistics and supply chain services business Bibby Distribution, from the 213-year old family owned Bibby Line Group.

It is claimed the transaction creates a major force in UK logistics, unlocking geographic potential and adding 38 new operating sites and a large, young fleet to Menzies’ “well established and successful platform”.

Bibby Distribution has built an end-to-end supply chain platform that provides solutions for its customers across a number of sectors including paper and packaging and consumer products since 1985.

Its customers include an array of grocery retailers and blue-chip organisations across a range of resilient sectors.

The scale of the combined business operations will amount to almost 5,000 employees, 4,000 vehicles and 100 depot locations.

Greg Michael, chief executive of Menzies, said: “We believe that through combining the complementary business with Menzies, there are significant opportunities to grow both businesses through unlocking further geographical capability and expanding services to both sets of customers.

“For both our businesses’ customers, it will be very much business as usual and we look forward to supporting their growth in the coming years.

“Our ambitious plans for expansion underpin our absolute commitment to all our customers across all our markets.

"We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the next chapter of our combined growth strategy."

Richard Morson, Bibby Distribution chief executive, said: “Menzies’ smart approach to supply chain solutions for its customers and pioneering investment in electric vehicle technology show it is a truly future-focused business and we are very much looking forward to embarking on this new journey."

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.