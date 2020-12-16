XBURO, a Scottish mechanical and electrical engineering consultant, has announced a significant expansion into the south of England including the launch of a new London office.

The Glasgow-based company said it is also to launch a recruitment drive to meet increasing demand during the coronavirus crisis.

Among the 55 contracts taken on by XBuro since March are eight substantial projects for the NHS, including the Covid-19 test facility at Gartnavel Hospital by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and the Western General infrastructure works project by NHS Lothian.

In 2019, XBuro UK delivered 500,000 square feet of healthcare projects across the UK, and since the pandemic began, the company has delivered 750,000 square feet of healthcare projects.

Michael Gribben, who founded XBuro UK with fellow director Thomas Brady in 2018, said: “At the beginning of the first lockdown, a lot of projects were delayed, so there was some uncertainty.

“However, very quickly we began to receive a huge influx of enquiries, particularly in the healthcare sector. This demand has remained consistently high since then. We have been proud to have been able to play a small part in a much larger effort by helping to deliver vital public health projects during our nation’s time of need.

“During this period, we have also delivered numerous private sector projects and we’re also delighted to now be recognised as a trusted partner of developers and fund managers across the UK. Our pitch success rate is rising all the time as our reputation grows.” XBuro last year carried out condition inspections on over seven million square feet of private and public sector real estate. This is set to reach 12 million square feet by the end of 2020. Further project wins in the public sector include being appointed quality monitor for schools across North Lanarkshire and East Dunbartonshire, as well as projects in the defence sector.