ENERGY giant Drax has underlined the importance of the company’s renewable energy assets in Scotland to its strategy after offloading gas-fired power stations in a deal worth up to around £200 million.

Drax said the sale of the four gas-fired stations would help accelerate its drive to become a carbon negative business by 2030.

The company expects to be able to achieve that target by focusing on renewable energy generation sources and by using carbon capture storage technology to handle its remaining emissions and those produced by other firms.

Drax revealed yesterday that renewable energy generating assets in Scotland account for around 20 per cent of its current capacity. A spokesperson said the hydro assets concerned are absolutely central to the company’s carbon negative ambition.

They include the Cruachan pumped storage plant in the Argyll hills and two hydroelectric facilities on rivers in south west Scotland.

Drax acquired the renewable energy assets from ScottishPower in 2018 in a £700 million deal. The portfolio acquired from ScottishPower also included the four gas-fired plants in England that Drax has agreed to sell to VPI Holding, for up to £193m.

Drax said it expects to record a profit on the deal, and a return over the period of ownership significantly ahead of its cost of capital.

Chief executive Will Gardiner said: “As we focus on a renewable and flexible portfolio, it is right that we divest these gas generation assets and in doing so create value for our shareholders.”

In a trading update Drax said its performance has remained robust in recent months.

VPI is owned by oil trading giant Vitol. VPI operates a combined heat and power plant in Lincolnshire.

Vitol said the deal agreed with Drax would allow the group to acquire assets at an attractive valuation. The profitability of the combined cycle gas turbine plants is under-pinned by power sales agreements.

VPI manager David Brignall said: “For the foreseeable future, renewables will need to be complemented by highly efficient gas generation.”

Drax has converted units at its flagship Yorkshire plant to run on biomass wood pellets rather than coal. It acquired a pellet production plant near Glasgow with the portfolio bought from ScottishPower.