SCOTTISH hospitality chain Signature Group is to pilot new technology under the "Fever Free Zone" banner.

It is claimed temperature checks on entry, activating a six-hour pass will inspire confidence and provide a safe environment.

It will be piloted in McLarens on the Corner, in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh,before being rolled out across other venues including Kyloe, Huxley and Cold Town House.

The technology developed by medical doctor, clinical epidemiologist and public health consultant, Dr Paul Nelson.

Louise Maclean, of Signature Group said: “This has been a really tough year for the hospitality sector in general, with so many outlets being forced to close their doors indefinitely as a result of government restrictions. As a business we have invested over £250,000 in Covid mitigation since the outbreak of the pandemic and we are committed to doing everything in our power, to ensure that our customers and staff feel as safe as possible.”

Mr Nelson said: “Our technology supports responsible businesses to become gatekeepers protecting the economy as well as reassuring customers of a fever free space in which they can spend their time.

"The six-hour temperature checks should serve as a strong reminder that the right to enter economically vulnerable spaces and ultimately the shape of our future is tied to our individual responsibility to do what we can, not to infect others.”

The system is described as a symptom screening membership service and is designed to enable businesses and customers to reduce the risk of exposure to people with Covid-19 is completely non-invasive and simple to operate.