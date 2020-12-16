Proposals for 126 new energy-efficient homes on the site of a former care home in the Scottish capital have been approved by City of Edinburgh Council.
Artisan Real Estate’s Rowanbank Gardens development comprises one, two and three-bedroom apartments on the site of the former Gylemuir Care Home at Corstorphine, overlooking Gyle Park, close to the main A8 access route into the city.
The development incorporates smart energy-efficient design geared to achieving low to zero-carbon ratings.
Apartments have been designed around an internal courtyard garden filled with fruit trees and communal planting and growing beds, as well as a children’s play park, a natural woodland area and formal lawns.
Artisan’s Christie Turner, said: “This is part of a £90 million investment commitment to raise the standards of sustainable living at prime city centre brownfield sites across Edinburgh. Rowanbank Gardens is a significant planning application providing much-needed new homes in a popular and accessible part of the city."
