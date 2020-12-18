THE difficult path ahead on the unemployment front has been highlighted again in the latest official labour market figures, with record redundancies in the August to October period.

Of course, the immediate labour market crisis has been triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. However, it was striking this week to hear a leading think-tank emphasise the huge influence of the outcome of the UK’s talks with the European Union on a future trade deal on where unemployment eventually peaks. The highly regarded EY ITEM Club’s projections underline the extent to which a no-deal Brexit would make a grim labour market situation much worse, yet another expert contribution which suggests we should ignore Boris Johnson’s consistent attempts to brush off fears of the impact of any move to World Trade Organisation terms.

The record redundancies between August and October reinforce the view that the extension by the UK Government of its coronavirus job retention scheme came far too late to save many jobs. The Government announced an extension on October 31 – the date it had insisted repeatedly would mark the end of a scheme that has protected millions of jobs – but at that stage only for one month. Then, on November 5, it extended the furlough scheme out until March. And Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced yesterday that it would be extended to April.

There is some sign in the labour market figures that the extension of the scheme and the opportunity for job losses to be reversed helped to some degree, even if it was far too late, with the redundancies total for October lower than that for September.

Mr Sunak had time and again, through the summer and autumn, refused pleas to extend the furlough scheme. He had also ratcheted up the contribution required from employers from the start of August, forcing the hand of some businesses on redundancies because they could not afford to pay this.

A giant U-turn performed in excruciating stages has seen the UK taxpayer support returned to the level of 80 per cent of the wages and salaries of furloughed workers up to £2,500 a month. Employers are required to pay pension and national insurance (NI) contributions.

Mr Sunak said last month he planned to review in January whether employers were in a position to pay more by then. The answer to that seemed as obvious then as it is now. With major coronavirus-related restrictions looking inevitable until at least spring, the many businesses having to remain closed or work at a fraction of normal capacity will not be able to pay more.

Many will be struggling, after months of hardship, to pay the pension and NI contributions. You only have to speak to a restaurateur to understand the burden even these elements of the labour costs of furloughed workers represent in the current situation. Maybe this would be a better thing to review.

Speaking before news of the job retention scheme’s extension until April, EY ITEM Club chief economic adviser Howard Archer warned on Tuesday: “While the extension of the furlough scheme and other measures should have a significant impact in reducing redundancies, the EY ITEM Club suspects that job losses will still be significant.

“This is likely to be particularly true of the hospitality and entertainment sectors. Significantly, employers will be required to pay furloughed workers’ national insurance and pension contributions, at a time when some have no revenue.”

Sadly, it is not clear this obvious difficulty is apparent to Mr Sunak, given he was only last month mulling making employers pay more rather than less after January came around. Thankfully, he has now decided not to compound the UK Government’s past mistakes by attempting to ratchet up the employer contributions again. The Treasury said yesterday Mr Sunak had brought forward the January review “to allow businesses to plan ahead for the remainder of the winter and the new year”.

The French and German governments took a long-term view, looking ahead two years, from the onset of this pandemic. It has taken the Conservative Government a long time to realise the importance of a more patient approach.

Mr Sunak would do well to reflect on the existing burdens on employers, especially if the vaccine success is pointing to light at the end of the tunnel perhaps as early as spring.

Hopefully, he might even view the fall in redundancies between September and October as something that can be built upon with adequate Government support.

The latest labour market figures from the Office for National Statistics, published on Tuesday, show redundancies totalled 370,000 in the three months to October, a record high.

We should all, including Mr Sunak, reflect for a moment on the scale of that number, and what it tells us about the devastating economic fall-out and degree of unemployment misery arising from the coronavirus pandemic. We must also be acutely aware of the potential long-term consequences. Everything possible must be done to mitigate the long-term impact of this crisis on the labour market. The long-time Tory refusal to extend the coronavirus job retention scheme, a stubbornness which looked ideological, is unlikely to fill many people with confidence on this front.

The number of redundancies in the August to October period was up 217,000 on the preceding three months. This was a record three-month-on-three-month increase. The 251,000 rise on the same period of 2019 was a record year-on-year increase.

The ONS observed the number of redundancies “fell slightly” in October. But it noted the measure “does not take into consideration planned redundancies”.

UK unemployment, on the International Labour Organisation measure, climbed to 4.9% between August and October. It was less than 4% before the onset of the pandemic.

The EY ITEM Club forecasts the ILO unemployment rate could rise to 7% during the first half of next year, with Mr Archer noting on Tuesday that this peak “is both lower and later than had been expected before the furlough scheme was extended to the end of March”.

Highlighting the difficult labour market outlook, Mr Archer said on Tuesday: “There is still the chance that there could be appreciable job losses when the furlough scheme ends...particularly if the economy is still being affected by some Covid-19-related restrictions.”

No one should be in any doubt about the grim winter ahead, and the challenges presented by what will seem like a long wait for the hoped-for return to normality, all going well by spring or summer next year. You would be hoping, in such circumstances, that the UK Government would be doing everything in its powers to mitigate the economic damage, the reduction in living standards, and the misery of unemployment created by the pandemic.

Decisions on lockdowns and other restrictions throughout the UK are difficult. And even though many people are fatigued by the pandemic and its effects, we must not lose sight of the priority of saving many thousands of lives.

There will inevitably be huge debates about the specific restrictions. It is for example easy to understand the frustration of restaurant owners, such as Marco Giannasi of the Battlefield Rest on Glasgow’s south side, over having to close at 6pm in the key festive trading period and being unable to serve even a glass of wine at lunchtime, under tier-three restrictions. Mr Giannasi flags the controlled environment of the Battlefield Rest and other restaurants which have invested heavily in Covid safety measures. The debates over the complex matter of restrictions seem likely to continue, and will probably intensify, through the very difficult months ahead.

However, there is one front on which the UK Government has refused to a staggering extent to take the sensible decision to mitigate economic damage to the country and its people in these worst of times: Brexit.

The labour market figures confirm what everyone knew – that the unemployment picture in the depths of this winter would be grim. And there will be worse to come through the first half of next year.

Yet the UK Government chose not to put off the major economic damage of leaving the European single market beyond the December 31 end-date of the transition period. Deal or no deal, the damage will be huge. The Johnson administration should at the very least have extended the transition period for a couple of years, to avoid the inevitable Brexit damage coinciding with the immediate economic fall-out from the pandemic. That might have enabled a re-think of the whole Brexit folly too.

No-deal fears have remained elevated as the UK Government has continued to dig in its heels in dealings with our long-suffering EU neighbours. Mr Archer warned this week the UK unemployment rate could hit 8.5% in the event of a no-deal scenario “as the economy is affected and business caution is magnified”.

The UK Government’s ongoing talks with the EU leave room for hope that a deal will be struck. But this would be a narrow deal which would not prevent huge economic damage, as shown by forecasts drawn up by the Theresa May government detailing the effects of an average free trade agreement relative to EU membership.

Brexit would on the basis of an average free trade deal with the EU result in UK GDP in 15 years’ time being 4.9% or 6.7% lower than if the country had stayed in the bloc, on respective assumptions of no change to migration arrangements or zero net inflow of workers from European Economic Area countries, the May government forecasts show. Of course, the Tories are clamping down on immigration with their ideological Brexit. The respective no-deal impacts on UK GDP over 15 years would be 7.7% or 9.3% under the no change to migration arrangements and zero net inflow scenarios.

These are all huge numbers. And the record August to October UK redundancies figure is demoralisingly large.

It is a sorry state of affairs indeed that people will have to suffer even more than they are already amid the pandemic, in terms of their living standards, because the Brexiters in power have prioritised their ideology.