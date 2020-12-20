Retail tycoon Sir Tom Hunter has said a second referendum on Scottish independence is inevitable as he hammered home criticism of the handling of Brexit by politicians.
However, the Ayrshire entrepreneur said a vote on independence should not be held for the time being although any attempt by a UK prime minister to block one could backfire.
READ MORE: “My position on a second referendum on Scottish independence is, one, it’s inevitable and, two, it definitely should not be now,” said Sir Tom, who highlighted the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis.
Witchery chief Thomson makes plea to protect hospitality jobs
A leading Edinburgh restaurateur underlined the importance of protecting the “whole ecosystem of jobs” connected to Scotland’s crisis-hit hospitality sector as he unveiled a coronavirus funding package to support his business.
READ MORE: James Thomson, who was awarded an OBE for services to hospitality and tourism in 2005, has sought to safeguard the future of Prestonfield House Hotel and The Witchery, on the Royal Mile, by securing a £2.5 million loan from his long-standing bank.
Hotel fears after SNP funding 'heavily oversubscribed'
Warnings have been issued that Scotland’s hotel sector could be at risk of collapse after a government package of support was “heavily oversubscribed” and was only expected to help around 60 businesses.
READ MORE: Almost 300 hotels have applied for emergency funding as part of the Scottish Government’s hotel support programme.
Scottish renewables assets in favour with power giant after £200m gas plants sale
Energy giant Drax has underlined the importance of the company’s renewable energy assets in Scotland to its strategy after offloading gas-fired power stations in a deal worth up to around £200 million.
READ MORE: Drax said the sale of the four gas-fired stations would help accelerate its drive to become a carbon negative business by 2030.
Power giant highlights importance of Scottish renewable energy assets after £200m gas plants sale @heraldscotland @_HeraldBusiness https://t.co/VBi2EjqC0K— Mark Williamson (@MarkWHerald) December 16, 2020
Trust flags ‘anathema’ as it lags global stock market return
Scottish Investment Trust says its portfolio would have required a "proportionately large exposure to a very small number of companies" that it believes are “greatly overvalued” to have kept pace with global markets this year.
READ MORE: The Edinburgh-based trust’s chairman, James Will, flagged the dominance in global markets of a “momentum” style of investing which he claimed “seemingly pays scant regard to valuation”.
Opinion
Ian McConnell: Brexit psychology laid bare in this barrage of propaganda
Kristy Dorsey: UK can't afford 'levelling up' to become 'mission impossible'
Guy Stenhouse: Wrongs of the £500 reward for NHS and care workers
Features
Monday Interivew: Lyon & Turnbull chief hails move into online auctions
SME Focus: Glasgow engineering stalwart maintains jobs amid coronavirus crisis
Business Bulletin:— Brian Donnelly (@BrianDonnellyHT) December 14, 2020
◾Scotland's first alcohol-free dark ale launched by @HarviestounBrew via @TasteComms
◾@TheWitcheryEdin owner secures £2.5m Covid loan
◾SME Focus: Engineer maintains jobs despite crisis
◾https://t.co/KlGDTDstgb pic.twitter.com/x5STE3WJOG
And finally ... from the bulletin: Scotland's first alcohol-free dark ale Wheesht launched by Harviestoun | Witchery owner secures £2.5m Covid loan | SME Focus: Engineer maintains jobs despite crisis
Sign up
You can now have Business Week sent direct to your inbox every Sunday, as well as the twice-daily Business Bulletin and early morning Business News. Sign up in the newsletters section:
https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.