A new online catering marketplace is allowing consumers to find and book Scotland’s independent caterers and bars for small-scale events.

Launched by the independent catering management company strEAT events the Glasgow-based platform makes it simple to find quality event catering suppliers for the new normal of micro-events.

After months of restrictions and Covid-compliant events beginning to emerge, the events industry has witnessed a dramatic shift to accommodate the changes brought on by the pandemic.

Operating across Scotland to create a network of trusted suppliers, customers can choose from a range of catering cuisines and styles all on one AndMunch platform.

Vanessa Gilpin, director of AndMunch’ said: “Where corporate events and large-scale festivals have quietened we are seeing an increased demand for wedding catering and outdoor corporate events.

“Small businesses have been especially flexible. For example, when wedding numbers were restricted they adapted their services quickly and found a new market of clients who want great food for smaller numbers.”

A survey by the Nationwide Caterers Association revealed that over 60% of caterers feared the pandemic would put them out of business.

The AndMunch platform increases the visibility of small businesses who took a hit with this year’s decline in events.

The new platform is already popular with over 30 caterers including street-food style suppliers signed up with the ambition to connect more suppliers and customers in 2021. Johnstone based caterer, Papamac’s, is one supplier benefiting from the platform.

Scott Keenan, of Papamac’s, said: “The platform allows us to add a face to the name and show our versatility. As well as offering the client a seamless search experience, it gives them that immediate flavour of who we are and how our brand can fit in with their plans.”

