By Scott Wright

FORTY people have been made redundant with immediate effect following the collapse into administration of a “prestigious” Edinburgh-based commercial printing company.

Allander Print, which was founded in 1995, ran into “unsustainable cash-flow problems stemming from the current Covid-19 restrictions”, according to administrators at business advisory specialist FRP.

FRP partners Tom MacLennan and Iain Fraser have sold the intellectual property and goodwill assets of Allander Print, a “well-known” commercial printer with public and private sector clients around the UK, to Edinburgh-based Tempus IME.

Tempus is described as a fast-growing, full-service provider of digital design, print, marketing and communications services to a wide range of blue-chip businesses.

Two Allander staff have been retained to assist with administration and site clearance.

Robert Dryburgh, managing director of Tempus IME, said: “Allander Print is a highly prestigious brand with a long history of quality and customer service.

“The company has been adversely affected by Covid-19 like numerous companies all over the UK.

“Tempus, with its unique business model, will be able to support the existing Allander customers and will be introducing new innovations built around excellent customer support.”

Mr MacLennan said: “We are delighted to have sold the assets of Allander Print to Tempus IME and wish the new owners every success with their plans.

“We will now focus on liaising with all relevant agencies, including PACE, to ensure every possible assistance is provided to the staff during this difficult time.”