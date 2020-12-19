By Scott Wright

A FAMILY-owned reindeer attraction in the north of Scotland has secured a financial “safety net” after losing a “huge” amount of pre-Christmas income.

The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd, which can trace its roots back nearly 70 years, said the bounce back loan would support the transformation of its business model. While the attraction near Aviemore is typically busy with group tours during the festive season, restrictions to halt the spread of the virus led owners Tilly and Alan Smith to adapt.

This year, boosted by a loan from Bank of Scotland, the business is focused on its Adopt a Reindeer programme, which gives fans the chance to support the 150-strong free-range herd. A £42 adoption fee funds the upkeep, feeding and veterinary care of the animals, who live and roam across the Cairngorm Mountains and on the nearby Glenlivet Estate. Adopters receive a certificate and photograph of the reindeer, regular updates, and when can visit when restrictions ease.

The herd was introduced to the mountains in 1952 by co-founders and husband and wife Mikel Utsi and Dr Ethel Lindgren, before being taken over by Mr and Mrs Smith in 1989. The current owners introduced a visitor centre, shop and paddock.

Tilly Smith said: “In a normal December, our reindeer would be busy pulling sleighs across the UK and making Christmas magical for local communities. But because we have had to put a stop to these visits, a huge part of our income has been lost.

“We have managed to keep going and our number one priority will always be to look after our herd. Thanks to the support from Bank of Scotland, we now have the safety net of additional income to help with overheads as we continue to promote our adoption programme which is now in its 30th year.

“The support so far from the public has been overwhelming and we hope people continue to help us by adopting a reindeer while we work towards welcoming everyone back in the future.”

Scott Robertson, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, said: “Cairngorm Reindeer Herd are a perfect example of the more unusual and seasonal businesses that will be directly impacted by the pandemic. It is encouraging to see the firm using other revenue streams to diversify and continue trading until normal operations recommence.

“At Bank of Scotland, we’re by the side of business as we all work through this challenging time and learn to adapt to restrictions where we can. We’ve worked with the team at Cairngorm Reindeer Herd for a long time, and I’m looking forward to when we’re able to meet again in person and see the great work they do with the herd.”