A Highland family business has high hopes of success in the months ahead after a major refurbishment.

Highland Holidays' Ben Nevis Holiday Park near Fort William is aiming to attraction staycation traffic after the £500,000 revamp, Goverment restrictions permitting.

Andrew and Emily Campbell took over the Ben Nevis Holiday Park site in March 2020 and used the lockdown period to develop their plans before welcoming their first guests in July.

Located at Camaghael, with views of Ben Nevis, the site has been tansformed into a 146-pitch holiday park with a mix of luxury hot tub lodges, self-catering cabins, Scandi-style glamping pods, apartments with a view and versatile caravans, along with pitches for touring motorhomes and tents.

Mr Campbell said: “Despite the pandemic, the Scottish staycation market is booming, and we see no signs of that changing.

"Over the summer, while restrictions weren’t so tight, we saw visitors from all over the UK as they were tempted by the beautiful scenery that surrounds us and fresh Scottish air. The Highlands and Fort William in particular are high on travellers’ bucket lists and we’ve been inundated with enquiries from Scotland, the rest of the UK and internationally as people start to plan their 2021 trips.”

Originally from Lochgoilhead, both have a passion for Ben Nevis and the Highland lifestyle, and hope to weave Highland Holidays into the fabric of the local community around Fort William and Glen Nevis.

The couple said they were were keen to support the local community as much as possible and used local companies to re-develop the existing site including Leith’s Quarry, Lochaber Building Supplies, Michael Faryma Joinery, Highland Industrial Supplies and Hugh Fitzsimons & Son.

Mr Campbell said: “Fort William is a very close-knit community and we’ve received a warm welcome and great support from locals. We wanted to repay that by working with as many local businesses as possible. Many of our colleagues are from the area and as we further establish ourselves as a destination, we want to ensure the community can benefit as much as possible.”

The newly refurbished holiday park includes the introduction of glamping-style Highland pods, and a series of high-spec two and three-bedroom Nevis Lodges, available with and without hot tubs.

The couple’s plans for 2021 include the addition of further pods and lodges, as well as the regeneration of the reception area, to include a bistro-style café and shop stocking essentials, with a projected spend of an additional £750,000 in order to facilitate these upgrades.

