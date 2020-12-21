BUSINESSMEN Sandy and James Easdale have acquired an "extensive waterfront site" at Cardross, with their planned development on the land bringing their total construction projects to more than £400m.

The grounds of the former St Michael’s Primary School, less than one mile to the west of Dumbarton town centre, has been purchased by the brothers for an undisclosed sum through agent JLL and will pave the way for a £30m residential development.

Zoned as a residential opportunity within the West Dunbartonshire Local Development Plan, the 13-acre site previously had planning permission for housing which will be reapplied for in due course.

An early indicative layout recommends around 100 homes comprising detached, semi-detached and terraced family housing.

Final plans for the site will be developed by planning specialist Barton Willmore next year.

Sandy Easdale said: "The land has been primed for housing for some time and we’re delighted to secure the purchase and begin the process of its redevelopment. The site enjoys brilliant views in a great position looking across the Clyde estuary and we know that demand for quality residential property in West Dunbartonshire is high.

“We now have more than £400 million of residential and commercial development in the pipeline and we anticipate further acquisitions shortly.”

James Easdale said: “Planning permission has already been secured for our site in Glenrothes and we’re hoping we’ll be in a similar position at Spango Valley soon. We’ve formed relationships with leading housebuilders over the last few years on those schemes and this will prove invaluable when we come to develop this site.

“This year has provided a huge shock to the economy but Sandy and I remain hugely optimistic that the recovery will be quick. Whilst others are shying away from investment, we are looking for new opportunities in both construction and transport and we’re ready to move forward with projects such as Cardross.”