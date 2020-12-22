The Scottish architectural practice involved in a raft of high-profile projects in Edinburgh, including St James Quarter, New Waverley, The Tun and the BioQuarter masterplan, has entered employee ownership.

Directors Conor Pittman and Kenny McNally will continue to lead Allan Murray Architects, which was founded in 1992, enabling Allan Murray to fully retire.

Mr Pittman said: "For us it is all about continuity and showing the market that – while we are evolving – we are as well placed as ever before to deliver the cutting-edge and landmark projects we’re known."