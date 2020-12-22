WEST of Scotland entrepreneurs Sandy and James Easdale have struck a deal to add the Dundee operation of National Express to their McGill’s Buses empire.

McGill’s has acquired the shares in the business that trades as Xplore Dundee and Xplore More in the bus and coach travel markets from the bus giant.

The Dundee operation has 350 employees and a fleet of 130 buses. With a turnover of £18 million, it is based on the city’s East Dock Street.

The acquisition, subject to completion by the end of the year, swells McGill’s turnover to £60m and takes its headcount to 1,200. It will be licensed to operate 850 buses.

Ralph Roberts, chief executive of McGill’s Buses, said: “We are purchasing the shares of the company and all activities will carry on as normal. There are no immediate plans to change the branding of the buses.”

Sandy Easdale said: “We have a clear vison for growth and profitability and we are able to conclude deals speedily and with the minimum of fuss. This is the way we have always worked.”

James Easdale said: “The Xplore acquisition is a perfect fit for us. Whilst others are shying away from investment, we are always looking for new opportunities in both construction and transport.”

The acquisition was announced a day after the Easdale brothers expanded their property portfolio with a deal to purchase an “extensive waterfront site” near Dumbarton. It paves the way for a £30 million development of around 100 homes on the site.