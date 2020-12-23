By Ian McConnell

A Scottish architectural practice involved in a raft of high-profile projects in Edinburgh, including St James Quarter, New Waverley, The Tun and the BioQuarter masterplan, has entered employee ownership.

Directors Conor Pittman and Kenny McNally will continue to lead Allan Murray Architects, which was founded in 1992 and has a 13-strong team. The deal will enable Allan Murray, who previously owned all the shares, to fully retire.

A spokesman underlined the practice’s big growth plans for 2021.

Mr Pittman said: “We have Allan’s incredible legacy and a team that has absorbed so much knowledge and acclaim over the last few decades – and now we want to knit together and come out of the challenges that the entire sector has experienced over the last year. Employee ownership will help us grow and develop – and take on new tests with increased ingenuity and accountability. It will ensure our team is fully rewarded for its brilliant work too.”

Mr Pittman flagged “exciting schemes” such as the Abbey Lane development in Edinburgh, with planning approval granted for accommodation for 298 students.

Allan Murray Architects noted, with 100 per cent of its shares transferred to an employee ownership trust, the business would annually “split an agreed share of any profits between employees, regardless of their position”. The firm added it was joining Scottish firms Page\Park, Collective Architecture, Anderson Bell + Christie, and Architype “in the growing number of architectural practices choosing the employee ownership business model”.

Mr McNally, who the firm noted is “overseeing the masterplan of the £1 billion St James Quarter”, said: “Employee ownership is a natural route for us as the business goes into its next chapter. The business is now mature and responsibility for continuing to grow our reputation is shared between all of us.”