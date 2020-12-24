The rollout of the vaccination programme across the UK has been welcomed by most of the population. Widespread vaccination is seen as the journey back to offices, public transport, to being around other people and to normality.

Much of the press coverage focuses on how quickly people can get access to the vaccine. However, not everyone is keen to receive the vaccination for a variety of reasons – caution around the speed of development being a key concern for some. The question we are now being asked is whether an employer can make vaccination compulsory?

In short, probably not. Unlike Denmark and some US states, the UK Government has confirmed that it has no intention of making vaccination compulsory.

Employers in the UK do, however, have a legal obligation to ensure that the workplace is safe for its workforce. Arguably, that could include ensuring that staff are not placed at risk by working alongside colleagues who have not received the vaccine.

Some employers may make vaccination an occupational requirement to perform a certain role. If an employee refuses, there may be scope to argue that it was a contractual obligation for the employee to perform their role safely or, potentially, that they have refused a reasonable management instruction.

This is arguably foreseeable for professions in clinical environments or the care sector where employees will have close contact with vulnerable groups. Although it is interesting to bear in mind that (other than a few exceptions) it is not mandatory for front-line NHS staff to receive other vaccinations and there are no signs yet that the Covid-19 jab will be any different.

This raises the question as to whether it would really be reasonable for employers generally to make vaccination compulsory on health and safety grounds.

Before dismissing an employee for refusing to receive the vaccine, an employer should consider the lawful basis of the dismissal.

The employer must also first consider whether there are reasonable alternatives to dismissal. As ever, the circumstances of each case should be considered carefully.

Dismissals for refusal to be vaccinated also carry risk of discrimination claims. Some employees may refuse to be vaccinated due to specific religious beliefs. Whether or not being an “anti-vaxxer” could amount to a protected philosophical belief under the Equality Act 2010 may be the subject of future litigation.

Even if an employer could justify imposing a requirement to be vaccinated, or legally defend a vaccine-related dismissal, these steps could have a negative impact on employee relations. While some people will favour their colleagues being vaccinated, others will view it as an employer overstepping the mark.

It is a hard balance to get right and many employers will instead adopt the safer policy of “actively encouraging” staff to receive the vaccine rather than “requiring” them to do so. This would be similar to the approach many take in terms of encouraging staff to have an annual flu jab.

As with everything in this pandemic, the situation is constantly evolving. Employers may have some time to consider their approach to workplace vaccinations. It looks as though the under-50s with no medical conditions will not be eligible until next summer. Ultimately, pressure to be vaccinated may have nothing to do with the workplace. If we see “immunity passports” being a pre-requisite of entry to venues like football stadiums or boarding a long-haul flight then this will change the situation again. If vaccination becomes the passport to a “normal” life where we have choices, then the choice of whether to be vaccinated may effectively be made for us.

Gillian MacLellan is a partner at international law firm CMS