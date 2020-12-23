STERLING surged today on rising hopes that the UK and European Union were poised to announce agreement of a post-Brexit trade deal.

The pound has gyrated wildly in recent sessions, as the tortuous negotiations have continued, with various deadlines having come and gone without agreement in recent weeks.

Sterling was, at 5pm, trading around $1.3508, up from its Tuesday close in London of $1.3339.

The pound remains far adrift of the near-$1.50 levels at which it traded on June 23, 2016, ahead of the EU referendum result.

Sterling also made ground against the euro, although the single currency remained firmly above 90p at the close in London. The euro was, at 5pm, trading around 90.29p, down by nearly 1p on its Tuesday close of 91.24p.

The Boris Johnson administration is attempting to negotiate a relatively narrow free trade deal with the EU. While experts have noted this would avoid the chaos of a no-deal exit from the European single market when the transition period ends on December 31, such a deal is viewed widely as representing a hard Brexit.

Forecasts published by the Theresa May government in November 2018 show that Brexit would on the basis of an average free trade deal with the EU result in UK GDP in 15 years’ time being 4.9% or 6.7% lower than if the country had remained a member of the powerful bloc, on respective assumptions of no change to migration arrangements or zero net inflow of workers from European Economic Area countries.

The respective no-deal exit impacts on UK GDP on a 15-year view would be 7.7% or 9.3% under the no change to migration arrangements and zero net inflow scenarios.

The free trade deal the Conservative Government wants to do with the US would, according to the Johnson administration’s own forecasts, add 0.16% at most to UK GDP on a 15-year horizon.