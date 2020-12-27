Scottish energy giant SSE this week agreed to sell its North Sea gas business to acquisitive Viaro Energy for £120 million amid the shake-up in the area.
The deal will allow London-based Viaro to acquire stakes in a range of big North Sea assets including the giant Laggan Tormore development West of Shetland.
READ MORE: SSE has decided to focus its investment on renewable energy generation and related networks.
Scots oil giant wins bumper tax case pay-out in India
Cairn Energy is this week toasting victory in its long-running tax dispute with India, sending its share price soaring nearly 30 per cent and paving the way for hefty pay-outs to investors.
READ MORE: The Edinburgh-based oil and gas company has been awarded damages of $1.2 billion (£890 million), plus interest and costs, with the conclusion of a battle with the Indian government that stretches back to 2014. That was when Cairn was hit with a $1.6bn tax claim, relating to events leading up to an initial public offering of shares in the company’s former subsidiary in India in 2006.
Red Rock makes 'essential' move into Europe's renewables market
Edinburgh’s Red Rock Power has made its first move into Europe with the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in a major Swedish wind farm.
READ MORE: The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China’s SDIC Power Holdings, has purchased its share in the Overturingen onshore wind farm from Green Investment Group for an undisclosed sum that chief executive Guy Madgwick described as the "market price”.
Sandy and James Easdale buy waterfront site for housing development
Sandy and James Easdale acquired an "extensive waterfront site" off Cardross Road just outside Dumbarton, with their planned development on the land bringing their total construction projects to more than £400m.
READ MORE: The grounds of the former St Michael’s Primary School, less than one mile to the west of Dumbarton town centre, has been purchased by the brothers for an undisclosed sum through agent JLL and will pave the way for a £30m residential development.
Brothers swoop for Dundee bus firm
West of Scotland entrepreneurs Sandy and James Easdale have struck a deal to add the Dundee operation of National Express to their McGill’s Buses empire.
READ MORE: McGill’s has acquired the shares in the business that trades as Xplore Dundee and Xplore More in the bus and coach travel markets from the bus giant.
Scottish food giant in major US acquisition
Baxters Food Group this week unveiled a second major acquisition in the US market.
READ MORE: The Fochabers-based soups and condiments maker has clinched a deal to buy Truitt Bros Inc, a leading contract manufacturer of shelf-stable, thermally processed foods.
