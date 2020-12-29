Drinks giant Diageo has published design renderings revealing what its Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor experience in Edinburgh, due to open next summer, will look like.
The visitor attraction will feature rooftop bars, private dining areas, "modern sensory tasting rooms", personalised tour and tasting experiences, and live performance areas.
Diageo said: "The interior of the landmark building, which has been under meticulous transformation over the past 18 months, has been kept a closely-guarded secret until today, with the release of select design renderings that give a tantalising taste of what is to come."
The 1820 bar cocktail bar and outdoor terrace will offer views of the Edinburgh skyline, including the castle.
The Explorers’ Bothy, also at rooftop level, will stock more than 150 rare bottles and one-of-a-kind cask editions. The space features a "signature centrepiece sculpture and original artwork" from Scottish landscape artist Scott Naismith.
The Johnnie Walker Label Studio performance space will host a variety of live events and performances.
Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s brand homes across Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer people a first small taste of what is to come at Johnnie Walker Princes Street."
