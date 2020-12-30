A retired ScotRail train has been enlisted in the drive to develop environmentally-friendly travel links in a project that could provide a boost to the transport supply chain and the Central Belt tourist industry.

The train will be converted to run on hydrogen fuel, which it is claimed could provide a cleaner, greener alternative to diesel for non-electrified rail routes.

The work on the Scottish Enterprise-supported project will be completed by an industry consortium, with the target of showcasing the train to a global audience at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November next year.

The project is expected to support the development of technology for which there could be demand around the world, creating opportunities for Scottish businesses in the process.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “This project has the potential to be a game changer for the future of Scotland’s rail rolling stock.

“Our Rail Decarbonisation Action Plan sets out to make our passenger railways emissions free by 2035, but to maximise our climate change ambitions, there is also a requirement to look at what we do with retired stock. If we can bring those back into use in a carbon neutral way, there are huge climate gains to be made.”

The conversion work on the ScotRail Class 314 electric train will be completed at the Bo’ness & Kinneill railway site by the southern banks of the Forth river.

The site features a historic steam train and is operated by the Scottish Railway Preservation Society (SRPS). The tourist attraction has faced big challenges amid the lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The project will be delivered in partnership with Transport Scotland and the University of St Andrews’ Hydrogen Accelerator.

The consortium working on the project is led by Arcola Energy, which has developed zero-emission powertrain systems for use in the transport sector.