The first Scottish golf course built by outgoing US president Donald Trump clocked up further losses in 2019, according to new accounts filed at Companies House.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd (TIGCS) - which owns and operates the course, its clubhouse and a small hotel at Balmedie in Aberdeenshire - said that despite an 18 per cent rise in revenue to £3.27 million, losses rose 3% to £1.1m.

It said green fee rates and membership demand were rising and that it had expanded its events facilities to meet additional demand, but this was offset by higher payroll and other costs. The accounts show that the facility employed 84 people at the end of last year, up from 77 staff in the previous 12 months.

The course, north of Aberdeen, has not posted a profit since it was opened in 2012.

The company said its 2020 performance had been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of the course for part of the year and which limited guest numbers due to social distancing rules and curfews. It did not publish figures for 2020.

TIGCS said “significant progress” had been made on a plan to build a 550 unit residential village beside the course. The development, to be known as Trump Estate, has attracted controversy because of its potential impact on nearby coastal dunes.

Despite the weaker 2019 and 2020 performance, TIGCS said it was optimistic about the future for the course.

“Trump International continues to rise in the world golf rankings and plays an important part in the global Trump portfolio,” it said.