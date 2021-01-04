UK manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in three years last month as factories rushed to complete work before the end of the post-Brexit transition period on December 31.

The IHS Markit/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December rose to 57.5 from November’s 55.6, its highest since November 2017. However, the surge in activity is not expected to last.

“Customers, especially those based in the EU, brought forward purchases, boosting sales temporarily," IHS Markit director Rob DObson said. "It seems likely that this boost will reverse in the opening months of 2021, making for a weak start to the year."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached an eleventh-hour deal with the European Union on December 24, averting tariffs on goods traded with the EU. However, trade between the two economic areas will still face significant extra paperwork from January 1.

The survey showed manufacturers stockpiled materials at the fastest rate since March 2019 - when there were also fears of disruption to trade with the EU - and that delivery times were the slowest since the initial lockdown in April and May.

Throughout December there were delays at British ports, culminating in a lengthy blockage at Dover just before Christmas after France shut the border following the identification in Britain of a new, more infectious, variant of the coronavirus.

The IHS Markit survey took place between December 4 and December 18, before the French action.

Scottish dealership to double used car sales

Car dealership group Peter Vardy is aiming to double its annual used car volumes on the back of expansion plans, while parting company with Vauxhall.

The business has already restructured to boost its presence as an e-commerce operator, and invested in its SilverBullet information technology platform.

It said it had plans to invest in future sites nationally. In July 2021, its current Vauxhall sites will be converted into used car supermarkets.

Estate agents in merger move

Lomond Capital, which owns Scottish lettings and estate agents Braemore and Stonehouse, is to merge with Yorkshire firm Linley & Simpson.

The deal is backed by private equity firm LDC. The new group will have a combined portfolio of more than 22,000 properties.

