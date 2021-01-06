TWO major investors have agreed to fund a landmark build-to-rent development of hundreds of homes on a landmark site in Glasgow city centre.
Apache Capital Partners and real-estate investment management firm Harrison Street are to fund the Holland Park development, which will see the former Strathclyde Police headquarters on Pitt Street replaced by four apartment blocks providing 433 homes for rent.
The project will be delivered and managed "over a long-term horizon" by Moda Living, a UK investor, developer and operator of build-to-rent housing.
Demolition works have already started on-site.
The investment is the fifth project in a build-to-rent joint venture between Apache Capital, which is backed by NFU Mutual, and Harrison Street.
Apache Capital and Moda Living purchased the Holland Park site in October 2016.
As well as creating new homes, Holland Park will provide 15,000 sq ft of internal amenities, including communal lounges and "health and wellbeing zones".
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.