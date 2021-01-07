By Brian Donnelly
CLEAN energy tech company Smarter Grid Solutions has been appointed as partner for innovative project set to save networks £250 million.
Glasgow-based SGS will drive forward the use of active network management for flexibility management in the groundbreaking QUEST project in partnership with Electricity North West, National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) and Schneider Electric.
The firm said that the project will free up network capacity for more than 2GW of clean energy assets in the UK. It could further rolled out to other UK and international energy providers.
Awarded £8m through the Network Innovation competition, QUEST will use SGS’s Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) software to create an overarching system to manage voltages and balance centralised and decentralised energy control systems. DERMS technology connects and manages clean energy producers and low carbon technologies to the grid, moving both the grid and the market towards net zero carbon emissions. Graham Ault, executive director at SGS, said: “This is the start of an important relationship that will see us work with key partners to deliver this groundbreaking integrated control system to optimise and coordinate network and low carbon technology operations.”
