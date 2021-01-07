By Ian McConnell

SCOTTISHPOWER chief executive Keith Anderson yesterday declared there has “never been a more challenging time for the business community”, after succeeding Graham Hutcheon of Scotch whisky distiller Edrington as chair of the Confederation of British Industry in Scotland.

Mr Anderson said the CBI must use its “collective knowledge, expertise and determination to showcase business as a force for good and a means of coming out the other side better and stronger – delivering jobs, investment and economic growth that will benefit every city, town and village in the country”.

He added that it was imperative CBI Scotland was “a leading voice and advocate in driving the economic recovery” from the coronavirus crisis that “will deliver a clean, green and prosperous future for the nation”.

He hailed 2021 as a “landmark year” for Scotland, with the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference coming to Glasgow in November. He declared this was “a terrific opportunity for Scottish firms – from John O’ Groats to Jedburgh – to show the world what we’re doing to tackle climate change and create a net zero economy that’s fair for all”.

Mr Anderson, who succeeded Mr Hutcheon on January 1, was previously vice-chair of CBI Scotland. The ScottishPower chief is also joining the CBI chairs’ committee, the body responsible for setting and steering the business organisation’s policy at a UK level.

CBI Scotland noted Mr Anderson had played a key role in developing the Scottish leaders mentoring scheme. This joint initiative between ScottishPower and CBI Scotland is aimed at encouraging and providing mentoring for the next generation of female business leaders in Scotland.

Jennifer Young, managing partner of law firm Ledingham Chalmers, will succeed Mr Anderson as CBI Scotland vice-chair.

CBI Scotland director Tracy Black said: “Keith is extremely well positioned to help shape CBI Scotland’s work ahead of this year’s all-important COP26 summit.”

She declared Mr Hutcheon had “demonstrated exemplary leadership during some extremely turbulent times”. Ms Black added: “Graham has been a tremendous source of support throughout the Brexit process and has played a key role in cementing relations with government and the local business community.”