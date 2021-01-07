Airline Jet2 has announced three new routes from Edinburgh Airport for summer 2022.

Three new Greek routes to Skiathos, Santorini and Preveza have been added for summer 2022, each with a weekly service. Jet2 noted that weekly services to Izmir, Naples and Thessaloniki are also on offer.

Jet2 noted that flights to popular destinations such as the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey and Portugal will also be available

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “If all things go to plan with the vaccine, something we hope happens, then we know people will be incredibly excited to get away at the earliest opportunity and enjoy some sun and have that holiday they have been longing for.

"We hope it provides something to look forward to once we know people can travel safely."

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “After much uncertainty, the positive news about a vaccine coupled with a real desire to get away, means we are seeing strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to plan and book future holidays. As always, we respond to what our customers are telling us, so we have put summer 2022 on sale from Edinburgh Airport, meaning we’re on sale with our summer programme earlier than ever before."