AN award-winning Scottish motorcycle dealership has secured £150,000 of funding to support it through the coronavirus pandemic, while citing sales success in difficult market conditions.

Ecosse Motorcycles has received the funding from Royal Bank of Scotland.

The firm had secured an initial £130,000 in January last year to enable the purchase and refurbishment of a branch in Aberdeen.

Ecosse Motorcycles opened the doors of its new branch in July, having moved from Hutcheon Street to a 7,000 sq ft premises in the West Tullos industrial estate.

Royal Bank said of Ecosse: "It has already noted an increase in sales despite the challenging period."

The new showroom also features a bike repair shop and it is expected the relocation of the Aberdeen branch will create three new jobs in the area over the next 12 months. Established in 2005, Ecosse Motorcycles also operates in Dundee and its employs 19 staff in total.

Royal Bank noted that Ecosse Motorcycles had been credited by Motorcycle News as the Scottish and north-east dealer of the year in 2019.

Ecosse Motorcycles specialises in the sale of Yamaha and Honda models and is Aberdeen’s only supplier of the Royal Enfield brand.

Martin Marshall, founder and managing director of Ecosse Motorcycles, said: “The biking community in Scotland is close-knit so it has been a pleasure to welcome lots of our old, and of course new, friends and customers to see what we have in store for the business.

“Undeniably, the past nine months have been challenging but the positive feedback that we have received so far has been incredibly reassuring and we’re looking forward to continuing this success."

Ecosse Motorcycles sells around 1,000 bikes annually and has a turnover of £4.5 million.