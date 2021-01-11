Marks & Spencer has said it has bought collapsed fashion brand Jaeger, previously part of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill stable of retailers now in administration, for an undisclosed sum.
Richard Price, head of M&S's clothing and home division, said: "We have set out our plans to sell complementary third-party brands as part of our Never The Same Again programme to accelerate our transformation and turbocharge online growth.
"In line with this, we have bought the Jaeger brand and are in the final stages of agreeing the purchase of product and supporting marketing assets from the administrators of Jaeger Retail Limited.
"We expect to fully complete later this month."
Jaeger was placed into administration alongside sister firm Peacocks in November by Dubai-based owner and retail billionaire Philip Day.
The tycoon's EWM Group had already called in administrators for its Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Ponden Home business earlier in November.
Jaeger's online shopping operations have remained open and continued to trade as normal throughout.
'Historic day' as UK's biggest union elects first woman leader
The UK's biggest trade union, Unison, has elected a woman as its leader for the first time.
Scottish motorcycle dealership cites strength of sales amid coronavirus crisis
An award-winning Scottish motorcycle dealership has secured £150,000 of funding to support it through the coronavirus pandemic, while citing sales success in difficult market conditions.
