THE John Clark Motor Group has reported widening losses for last year, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

The family-run firm also updated about in its annual report to December 31, 2019 about post-year events including the coronavirus pandemic, and said that after lockdown there had been "strong trading positives”.

The company said that “2019 saw a continued background of challenges caused by political and economic uncertainty which led to reduced consumer confidence and commitment to spend, versus high new vehicles targets which failed to fully reflect the marketplace pressure and changes”.

“Our resultant operating margins came under sustained pressure throughout the year, especially in the second quarter when a market-wide realignment on used car prices saw unexpected losses of part-exchange stock disposals.”

Turnover fell to £125 million against £142m in 2018. The loss after tax was £1.87m, against £90,000 in 2018.

The company’s loss before tax was £2.3m, against £109,000 the year before.

The firm said: “Whilst disappointed with our own 2019 trading performance, which saw the company then deliver a loss-making result, we note that especially our BMW franchises are said to have seen similar profits decline and vehicle stock pressures across their dealer network.”

The company maintained a positive bank account balance of £500,000 as at December 31, 2019.

It said: “As a priority during the pandemic we have sought to support our colleagues, customers and community throughout.

“Prompt investment in PPE materials and social distancing measures allowed our workshops to remain open to best assist the efforts of our emergency services, NHS and other key worker customers. As a group, we supported both colleague and corporate efforts to assist local charities and health authorities including the free of charge provision of PPE materials as well as the use of delivery vans and cars."

The company used furlough and also received rates relief for showrooms.

The Aberdeen-based company has sites in Dundee, Stirling, Elgin, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy, Perth and Cupar.

It added that the “marketplace remains challenging". However, "the directors believe that continued investment in our customer database and digital media activities, together with an on going commitment to the training and development of our people will result in further growth and improved returns".

It said it recognises “the continued UK-wide background of ongoing political uncertainty” but it continues “to be confident of trading profitably”.