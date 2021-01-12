Airline Jet2 has announced it will extend its suspension of flights and holidays until March 25 amid uncertainty and travel restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said in a statement: “Due to the ongoing uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including 25th March 2021.

“Where customers yet to travel are affected by any programme changes, our approach to providing smooth and speedy refunds has been widely praised, and we will be automatically cancelling affected bookings with a full refund. Since the onset of the pandemic, we have always respected that customers should receive their money back if we have not provided their flight or holiday.

"We know that customers will remember this approach, and the way we have looked after them will play an important part in our long-term strategy to continue to grow successfully."

Jet2 said that, for customers due to travel from March 26 onwards, it would provide further updates closer to the time as appropriate.

It added: "We would like to thank our valued customers for their patience and understanding.”

Jet2 announced last week that it was launching three new routes from Edinburgh Airport for summer 2022.

Three new Greek routes to Skiathos, Santorini and Preveza have been added for summer 2022, each with a weekly service.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said then: “After much uncertainty, the positive news about a vaccine coupled with a real desire to get away, means we are seeing strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to plan and book future holidays. As always, we respond to what our customers are telling us, so we have put summer 2022 on sale from Edinburgh Airport, meaning we’re on sale with our summer programme earlier than ever before."